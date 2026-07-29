PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,610 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,676.10. This represents a 61.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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