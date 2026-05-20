PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $288.62 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GE Aerospace worth $288,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.50. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $228.01 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here