PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $420.82 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Philip Morris International worth $420,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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