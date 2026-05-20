PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $809.98 Million Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650,207 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of McDonald's worth $809,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Article title

McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Article title Article title

McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Positive Sentiment: UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Article title

UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Article title Article title

Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Article title

Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for McDonald’s, which may reinforce concerns that profit growth could be more constrained than hoped. Article title

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.45 and a 200 day moving average of $309.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

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