PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,762,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 12.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $413,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company's stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,553 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,701 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11). Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 60.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.The firm had revenue of $613.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands's revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands's payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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