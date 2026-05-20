PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 21,671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $294,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.48.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5%

UNH opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.59. The company has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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