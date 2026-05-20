PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $246,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $310.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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