PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 115,352 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,283 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 115,352 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $52,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $311,000. United Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $49.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on NIKE from $50.30 to $47.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE NKE opened at $40.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here