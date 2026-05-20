PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 230,596 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855,792 shares of the company's stock after selling 230,596 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,125,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $252,853,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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