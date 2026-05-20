PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 262,161 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,419,471 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 262,161 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of ExxonMobil worth $1,253,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.4%

XOM opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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