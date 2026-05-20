PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 34,876 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,573 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 34,876 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $242,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $526.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $585.44 and its 200-day moving average is $555.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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