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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,657 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,930 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $380,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $281.46 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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