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Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires Shares of 7,877 FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
FactSet Research Systems logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Poehling Capital Management opened a new position in FactSet Research Systems, buying 7,877 shares valued at about $1.71 million in the first quarter.
  • FactSet’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $4.46 versus the $4.37 estimate and revenue of $611.0 million, up 7.1% year over year.
  • The company also raised its dividend to $1.16 per share quarterly, while analysts remain cautious overall with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $267.69.
  • Interested in FactSet Research Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,877 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.6% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Element Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $267.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $232.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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