Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 53.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $2,524,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,706.71. The trade was a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 price target on Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Birkenstock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.2%

Birkenstock stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.Birkenstock's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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