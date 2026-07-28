Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 200,801 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT - Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,801 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.57% of Karat Packaging worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company's stock.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Karat Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Karat Packaging to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

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Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: KRT is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

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