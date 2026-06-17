Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $301.05 Million Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,237 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 34,286 shares during the period. Sandisk comprises about 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.86% of Sandisk worth $301,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,099 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,991.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,342.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.73. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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