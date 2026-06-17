Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $338.57 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,410 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 249,959 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Seagate Technology worth $338,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing stronger HDD pricing and prolonged supply shortages. Benzinga reference

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing stronger HDD pricing and prolonged supply shortages. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains high for AI-driven storage demand, with Seagate viewed as a major beneficiary of data-center spending and tightening memory supply. Yahoo Finance reference

Investor enthusiasm remains high for AI-driven storage demand, with Seagate viewed as a major beneficiary of data-center spending and tightening memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Broader gains in tech and memory stocks, plus reduced geopolitical stress after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, have improved sentiment for Seagate and its peers. Yahoo Finance reference

Broader gains in tech and memory stocks, plus reduced geopolitical stress after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, have improved sentiment for Seagate and its peers. Neutral Sentiment: Several Seagate executives disclosed insider sales, including the CEO and CFO, but the transactions were relatively routine and some were made under Rule 10b5-1 plans.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $1,031.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $733.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.05. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $1,097.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,556,175.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $288,277,188.23. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total transaction of $927,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,807.68. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,653 shares of company stock valued at $117,161,746. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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