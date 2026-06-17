Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,741,222 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $101,151,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Intel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 8.5%

INTC stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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