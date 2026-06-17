Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 129,270 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 129,270 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $940,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $407.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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