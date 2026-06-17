Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 25,500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.23% of Travelers Companies worth $142,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,167,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,450,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 192.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 89,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,616,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $307.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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