Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,462 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 44,646 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Globant worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 69.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globant by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,280 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Globant by 823.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,894 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 94,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Globant by 192.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,970 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Globant had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Globant's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Globant from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Negative Sentiment: Fresh reminders about the pending securities fraud class action and June 23 deadline may increase perceived legal and financial risk for Globant (GLOB) , adding pressure on the stock. Article Title

Fresh reminders about the pending securities fraud class action and June 23 deadline may increase perceived legal and financial risk for , adding pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm alerts keep the lawsuit in focus and may encourage more investor participation, which can further weigh on sentiment for Globant (GLOB) . Article Title

Additional law-firm alerts keep the lawsuit in focus and may encourage more investor participation, which can further weigh on sentiment for . Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter’s deadline alert and similar notices suggest the litigation is still active and unresolved, which is a negative overhang for Globant (GLOB) . Article Title

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter’s deadline alert and similar notices suggest the litigation is still active and unresolved, which is a negative overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky said alleged “corrective disclosures” erased substantial value, reinforcing the bear case and likely adding to pressure on Globant (GLOB) . Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky said alleged “corrective disclosures” erased substantial value, reinforcing the bear case and likely adding to pressure on . Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Globant-related coverage on FIFA/world cup technology and coaching platform adoption highlights ongoing business activity, but it is less likely to move the stock today than the lawsuit headlines. Article Title

About Globant

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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