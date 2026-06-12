Polen Capital Management LLC Has $411.33 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 943,841 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Airbnb worth $411,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after buying an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock worth $824,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb shares have been moving higher, with recent trading showing the stock recovering after a period of weakness and attracting renewed investor interest. Article Title

Airbnb shares have been moving higher, with recent trading showing the stock recovering after a period of weakness and attracting renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive on ABNB, with multiple firms maintaining buy or outperform ratings and the average price target still above the current trading range. Article Title

Analysts remain generally constructive on ABNB, with multiple firms maintaining buy or outperform ratings and the average price target still above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Airbnb as a “trending” or “value” stock, but these pieces were more about investor screening than a clear new catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Several articles framed Airbnb as a “trending” or “value” stock, but these pieces were more about investor screening than a clear new catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: At Airbnb’s annual meeting, shareholders re-elected the board, auditor, and approved executive pay, suggesting governance continuity rather than a major strategic shift. Article Title

At Airbnb’s annual meeting, shareholders re-elected the board, auditor, and approved executive pay, suggesting governance continuity rather than a major strategic shift. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed another round of stock sales, and repeated insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors even if the transactions are relatively small versus his overall stake. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed another round of stock sales, and repeated insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors even if the transactions are relatively small versus his overall stake. Negative Sentiment: Rising regulatory scrutiny of short-term rentals, including new rules in Cape Town, highlights a broader risk that could pressure Airbnb’s operating model in some markets. Article Title

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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