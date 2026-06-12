Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 376,877 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 5.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,339,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $994.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,015.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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