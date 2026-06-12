Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,578,734 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019,552 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 1,578,734 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Boston Scientific worth $383,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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