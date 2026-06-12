Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 8,602 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after buying an additional 243,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,903.50. The stock has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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