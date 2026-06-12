Polen Capital Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,021,366 shares of the company's stock worth $59,581,000 after purchasing an additional 987,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,700 shares of the company's stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,183 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $2,584,062.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.28.

View Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

More Planet Labs PBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE PL opened at $34.25 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 111.17% and a negative return on equity of 105.29%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.39 million. The business's revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Planet Labs PBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Planet Labs PBC wasn't on the list.

While Planet Labs PBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here