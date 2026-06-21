Polianta Ltd Invests $1.49 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,100 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company's stock.

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Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Zillow Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,089,460.83. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,554,981. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,732. Insiders own 29.88% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

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