Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ES opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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