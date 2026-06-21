Polianta Ltd Sells 6,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Polianta Ltd reduced its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $328.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $262.42 and its 200 day moving average is $178.15. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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