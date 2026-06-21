Polianta Ltd Takes $1.35 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,149.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

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