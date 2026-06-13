Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Reduces Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lowered its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,169 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $1,277,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,909,822.90. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock valued at $480,893,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $367.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $390.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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