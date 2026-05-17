Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Takes $5.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,207 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $393.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $327.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $399.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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