Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR $PONY Shares Bought by TMT General Partner Ltd

TMT General Partner Ltd increased its stake in Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Free Report) by 262.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,024,721 shares during the quarter. Pony AI makes up 26.2% of TMT General Partner Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TMT General Partner Ltd owned about 1.80% of Pony AI worth $65,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Pony AI by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Pony AI Stock Performance

PONY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 128.22%.The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Pony AI in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research raised Pony AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HSBC started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pony AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.95.

View Our Latest Report on Pony AI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ning Zhang sold 17,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $119,000.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 630,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,322,547.74. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luyi Mo sold 14,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $99,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 350,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,070.16. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,558 shares of company stock valued at $312,528.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc develops and commercializes autonomous driving technologies for passenger mobility, freight transportation and other applications. Its proprietary Virtual Driver platform integrates software, hardware and services, while its PonyWorld world model supports the development and deployment of its autonomous driving systems. The company operates three primary business lines: Robotaxi services, Robotruck services and Intelligent Solutions, which include autonomous driving domain controllers and other technology products and services for automakers and industry customers.

Founded in late 2016 in Fremont, California, by Jun “James” Peng and Tiancheng Lou, Pony.ai is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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