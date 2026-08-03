Positano Wealth Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Positano Wealth Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,389 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 3.2% of Positano Wealth Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Positano Wealth Management Ltd's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $433,537,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.2% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,421,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $652,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $185,969,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,514,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.31.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HPE opened at $48.01 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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