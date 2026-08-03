Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Post were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 119.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Post from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Key Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The most recent reported quarter remains a constructive backdrop: Post exceeded earnings expectations with EPS of $1.94 versus the $1.73 consensus, while revenue increased 4.7% year over year to $2.04 billion. However, revenue was below analyst estimates, which may limit investor enthusiasm.

The most recent reported quarter remains a constructive backdrop: Post exceeded earnings expectations with EPS of $1.94 versus the $1.73 consensus, while revenue increased 4.7% year over year to $2.04 billion. However, revenue was below analyst estimates, which may limit investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Trading near its 50-day moving average but below its 200-day moving average suggests the shares remain in a technically cautious range. With no fresh announcement to change the outlook, market movement appears driven more by positioning and broader sentiment than by new company developments.

Post Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of POST opened at $91.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.40. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $117.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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