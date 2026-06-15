Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,533 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,011 shares during the period. Post makes up approximately 7.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Post worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Post by 74.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Post by 12.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Post by 11.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Post by 181.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Post by 3.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Post News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No fresh company-specific catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, so POST is likely moving on residual reaction to its recent earnings beat and general market sentiment.

No fresh company-specific catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, so POST is likely moving on residual reaction to its recent earnings beat and general market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Post’s prior quarter showed better-than-expected earnings, which may be helping support the stock despite revenue coming in slightly below consensus.

Post’s prior quarter showed better-than-expected earnings, which may be helping support the stock despite revenue coming in slightly below consensus. Neutral Sentiment: With the shares still below key moving averages, investors may be waiting for either stronger guidance or another operational catalyst before re-rating the stock higher.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Post

Post Stock Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.85 and a 1-year high of $117.28. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

Read More

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