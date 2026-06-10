Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $970,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,768,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 205,285 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 181.9% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 4,561,748 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 2,943,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 171,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.9% in the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 518,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.01%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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