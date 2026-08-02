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PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
PPG Industries logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reduced its PPG Industries stake by 5.3% in the first quarter, selling 35,024 shares and retaining 630,519 shares valued at approximately $67.4 million. Institutional investors collectively own 81.86% of PPG.
  • PPG reported quarterly revenue of $4.50 billion, up 7.2% year over year and above estimates, but EPS of $2.23 narrowly missed the $2.25 consensus. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10.
  • PPG increased its quarterly dividend to $0.74 per share, or $2.96 annualized, implying a 2.7% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $126, despite several recent target reductions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PPG Industries.

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 35,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of PPG Industries worth $67,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2%

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.69%.

PPG Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. PPG Industries could be 11% undervalued
  • Positive Sentiment: PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Why PPG is a great dividend stock
  • Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Citigroup lowers PPG price target
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a critical test for PPG’s coatings demand and margins. Investors are watching whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger profitability amid potentially difficult market conditions. PPG faces a crucial coatings test PPG faces a critical margin test

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PPG Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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