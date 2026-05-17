Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 160,352 shares of company stock valued at $102,559,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7%

META opened at $614.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day moving average is $640.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $840.31.

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Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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