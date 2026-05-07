Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 43,801 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,811 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 43,801 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LOW opened at $233.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.33 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.80.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here