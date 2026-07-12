Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 347,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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