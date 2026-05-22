Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 280,393 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,610 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.06.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.35. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.01%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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