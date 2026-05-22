Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,202 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly expects Dell to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. The firm also lifted its price target to $280, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings.

Bank of America reportedly expects Dell to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. The firm also lifted its price target to $280, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Dell’s fiscal first-quarter results say Wall Street is looking for earnings and revenue growth, with analysts pointing to Dell’s large AI server backlog as a key driver. Investors appear to be betting that the company can keep outperforming expectations.

Multiple previews ahead of Dell’s fiscal first-quarter results say Wall Street is looking for earnings and revenue growth, with analysts pointing to Dell’s large AI server backlog as a key driver. Investors appear to be betting that the company can keep outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell announced that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June. While not a major catalyst by itself, the conference appearance keeps attention on Dell’s AI and infrastructure strategy.

Dell announced that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June. While not a major catalyst by itself, the conference appearance keeps attention on Dell’s AI and infrastructure strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary around Dell’s AI strategy, including coverage of Michael Dell’s keynote and new storage, AI server, and cyber-resilience offerings, adds to the narrative that Dell is evolving beyond a traditional PC maker. This supports the long-term story, but is not an immediate earnings driver.

Recent commentary around Dell’s AI strategy, including coverage of Michael Dell’s keynote and new storage, AI server, and cyber-resilience offerings, adds to the narrative that Dell is evolving beyond a traditional PC maker. This supports the long-term story, but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech coverage this week also highlighted AI infrastructure demand across the sector, including Nvidia-related articles that referenced Dell’s role in enterprise AI deployments. That backdrop is supportive, but indirect.

Broader tech coverage this week also highlighted AI infrastructure demand across the sector, including Nvidia-related articles that referenced Dell’s role in enterprise AI deployments. That backdrop is supportive, but indirect. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged potential margin pressure and supply-chain constraints in AI servers, which could matter if Dell’s results show weaker profitability than expected. Investors may be watching closely for signs that growth is coming at the expense of margins.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $253.11 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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