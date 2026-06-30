Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 12,037 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE ACN opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $307.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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