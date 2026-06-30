Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 799.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $6,100,000. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,017 shares of the software company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 909 shares of the software company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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