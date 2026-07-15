Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,539,672 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729,381 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of InvenTrust Properties worth $235,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,142 shares of the company's stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 553,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,478 shares of the company's stock worth $38,943,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,103,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,858,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 639,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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