Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 41,891 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668,512 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.08% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $57,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter worth about $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,515 shares of the company's stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 434,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentra Group Holdings Parent news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $3,965,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 633,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,377.50. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,465,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE CON opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.53 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CON. William Blair started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Further Reading

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