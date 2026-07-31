Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,797 GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of GRAIL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,510,000 after acquiring an additional 993,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GRAIL by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company's stock worth $129,385,000 after purchasing an additional 588,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company's stock worth $156,418,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,085,333 shares of the company's stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 455,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GRAIL during the fourth quarter valued at $37,874,000.

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GRAIL Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 253.22%. Research analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting GRAIL

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: GRAIL will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 5. The release gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, test adoption, cash usage and management’s outlook. GRAIL to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GRAIL will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 5. The release gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, test adoption, cash usage and management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Aug. 11. The event could provide additional commentary on commercial execution, the Galleri cancer-detection test and the company’s development strategy. GRAIL to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Aug. 11. The event could provide additional commentary on commercial execution, the Galleri cancer-detection test and the company’s development strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor-rights law firms reiterated that Aug. 4, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent new operating or financial developments for GRAIL. GRAIL Shareholder Action Reminder

Multiple investor-rights law firms reiterated that Aug. 4, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent new operating or financial developments for GRAIL. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that GRAIL and certain executives made misleading statements or failed to disclose risks concerning the likelihood and timing of achieving the NHS-Galleri trial’s primary endpoint—a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers. The litigation relates to investors who bought shares from May 13, 2025, through Feb. 19, 2026, and could create legal costs, reputational pressure and additional volatility. The allegations have not been proven. GRAIL Investor Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRAL shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GRAIL from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GRAIL has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.78.

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Insider Activity at GRAIL

In other news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,001,117.04. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

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