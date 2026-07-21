Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,868 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $626,361.12. This represents a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 119,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,499.44. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,009 over the last three months. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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