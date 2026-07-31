Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 112,516 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Phreesia logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group increased its Phreesia stake by 213.7% in the first quarter, purchasing 112,516 additional shares for a total of 165,173 shares worth approximately $1.38 million. Institutional investors collectively own 92.1% of Phreesia.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with nine Buy, nine Hold and one Sell rating. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $16.65, although several firms recently cut their targets.
  • Phreesia exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share versus estimates of $0.02 and revenue of $130.94 million, up 12.9% year over year. Shares opened at $10.59, near the lower end of their 12-month range of $7.77 to $32.76.
  • Interested in Phreesia? Here are five stocks we like better.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report) by 213.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Phreesia worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,399,613 shares of the company's stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 1,018,987 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,082 shares of the company's stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 446,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,875,725 shares of the company's stock worth $31,737,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,571,055 shares of the company's stock worth $26,582,000 after buying an additional 506,923 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phreesia from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $654.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Phreesia Right Now?

Before you consider Phreesia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phreesia wasn't on the list.

While Phreesia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines